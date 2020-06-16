US: Trump Sues To Stop John Bolton's Book

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton was sued on Tuesday by the Donald Trump administration, to prevent the publication of a book that contains sensitive information.

The civil lawsuit in Washington's federal court forces Bolton to make arrangements with his publisher to delay the publication of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," a book"rife with classified information, which he proposed to release to the world".

The publisher said about the book that "Bolton covers an array of topics - chaos in the White House, sure, but also assessments of major players, the president's inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process, and his dealings with allies and enemies alike, from China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany."

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

The order seeks for the completion of the national security review process and lets the government "retrieve and dispose" of existing copies.

"(Bolton)regularly came into possession of some of the most sensitive classified information that exists in the U.S. government," the lawsuit states." The book contains significant quantities of classified information that it asked the Defendant to remove."

According to the Administration, Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review, a sort of firewall to remove any sort of classified material. Although, Bolton's lawyer disagrees saying the author "worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material."

Also, the lawyer denounced that the White House is using national security information as an excuse to stop Bolton from talking. Due to this, the former adviser could face criminal charges.