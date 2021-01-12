Bolsonaro Sells National Parks To Private Companies

The government of Jair Bolsonaro auctioned on Tuesday on Monday the national parks of Aparados da Serra and the Serra Geral, as part of a privatization plan including more than 30 hectares and another 13 natural spaces.
Brazilian Ministry of Environment announced that the winner was the group Construcap, which offered over $3.7 million for the two national parks located at the border between Santa Catalina and the Rio Grande do Sur states.
"The Brazilian Ministry of the Environment auctioned the Aparados da Serra and Serra Geral National Parks in southeast Brazil. Another 13 parks are also within the plan of delivery to companies."
According to the 30-year contract, the Construcap group assumes the parks' maintenance and security and commercial exploitation from the collection of entrance fees to a range of services within those areas, including river and air transport.
Despite widespread international rejection towards the privatization of natural spaces in the Amazon rainforest, Bolsonaro's government has insisted on trading with Brazil's ecosystems, which also host hundreds of Indigenous communities, by including national parks on his larger privation scheme.