Bolsonaro Might Veto Bill on COVID-19 Passports if Passed

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to veto a bill on COVID-19 passports, currently being debated in parliament.

On Tuesday morning, June 15, he told supporters waiting for him outside the Alvorada Palace to veto the so-called "vaccine passport" bill for Covid-19 - the Certificate of Immunization and Health Security - should the bill be passed by Congress.

The draft legislation proposes a so-called certificate of immunization, which will allow vaccinated citizens access to various sports and cultural events, cruises, and national parks.

#Brazil After more than 12 months into Brazil’s COVID-19 emergency, there is still no effective, centralised and coordinated public health response from Bolsonaro to the outbreak



The lack of political will to adequately respond to the pandemic is killing thousands of Brazilians pic.twitter.com/CzPKluFQBB — MV English (@MV_Eng) June 12, 2021

"I don't think [the law] will pass the Congress. If it passes, I will veto it," Bolsonaro said, as quoted by the O Globo newspaper.

The Senate approved the bill, the upper house, and it is currently being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Bolsonaro has been repeatedly accused of downplaying the pandemic risks, as he has defied coronavirus restrictions. Even though he contracted the virus last summer, he has repeatedly voiced skepticism over COVID-19 vaccines and only recently changed his stance, given that Brazil has been among the world's leaders in terms of cumulative infections.