'Bolsonaro Is a Global Treat' Lula Says On the World Health Day

Despite the critical situation in Brazil, Bolsonaro ruled out the implementation of a national lockdown and the enforcement of epidemiological measures.

On World Health Day, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) informed that Brazil registered 4,195 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of deaths in one day so far.

"The Brazilian army will not go to the streets to keep the people indoors. Freedom is priceless," he stressed in Chapeco City, where he again defended the treatment of COVID-19 cases with drugs that have no proven scientific efficacy.

Among the multiple criticisms of this attitude, former President Lula da Silva raised his voice to hold the right-wing Captain directly responsible for what is happening in Brazil.

"Our country is now considered a global threat because of the uncontrolled circulation of the virus and the appearance of mutations... this threat to the planet has a first and last name: Jair Bolsonaro, who systematically denies science and gives little importance to the suffering of the people," Lula tweeted.

In Brazil some people still celebrate de “Burning of Judas” is an Easter time ritual ofChristian communities, where an effigy of Judas Iscariot is burned/beaten by the population. This year, Bolsonaro was the “Judas”

"In Brazil, health professionals have to fight both a deadly virus and government negligence, which has allowed a shortage of personal protective equipment, intubation, and oxygen drugs."

The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) also recalled that the main policy tools to fight the new coronavirus are criminally boycotted by the Bolsonaro regime.

“Today, more than ever, is the day to renew the fight in defense of the Single Health System,” Lula stressed and denounced that the right-wing President wants to withdraw over US$6 billion from the 2021 health-related budget.

“Today is a day to fight against genocide. Against the denialism of a government that failed to contract up to 700 million vaccines... This criminal irresponsibility costs lives and more lives.”