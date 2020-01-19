Bolivia's Movement to Socialism Party Forms Presidential Plan

Morales and presidential candidates David Choquehuanca, Andrónico Rodríguez, Luis Arce and Diego Pary signed an agreement last Friday for the MAS election plan.

The Movement to Socialism ( MAS ) is choosing this Sunday its presidential formula for the elections, which will be held in Bolivia on May 3, with the "firm commitment" to remain united around single leadership, the democratically elected President Evo Morales said this weekend.

In a message released on his official Twitter account, Morales said that “the first day of meeting between national leaders of the MAS-IPSP and the Pact of Unity that arrived in Buenos Aires from all #Bolivia concluded with the firm commitment to keep our movement around a single leadership ”.

Morales, who is an asylum seeker in Argentina, as a result of the coup d'etat against him last November 10, said that this Sunday "we continue working" in regards to presenting their presidential plan.

Last Friday, Morales and the presidential election candidates David Choquehuanca, Andrónico Rodríguez, Luis Arce and Diego Pary signed an agreement in Argentina for the MAS election plan.

In that pact, they promised to work for a unitary electoral proposal that puts the interests of the Bolivian people first.

The signed document underlined that the struggles of the Bolivian social movements are historical and that the natural resources and political, economic and social transformations achieved by the Morales government are in grave danger.

The text highlighted that the upcoming elections on May 3 will be fundamental for national reconciliation and the reunion between Bolivians.

It is emphasized that the political crisis began in the South American country, which was a product of the coup d'etat of November 10, has impacted not only Bolivia, but also several other nations in the continent.