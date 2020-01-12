Bolivia: Senate Approves Constitutional Guarantee Law

Among other measures, the law gives compensation to the families of the dead and covers the recovery process for the wounded on November's coup.

The Bolivian Senate with a majority from the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) approved the Guarantee Law this Friday during a session in which representatives of the right-wing Democratic Union and Christian Democratic parties left the room.

Despite the fact that the bill was not on the agenda, MAS used its majority to vote on the proposal, which caused senators from other parties to leave the room. The senators approved the law, including modifications to the text that had previously been approved by the Bolivian Deputies.

Senate President Eva Copa explained that the bill was renamed the Human Rights Guarantee Law.

She also clarified that Article seven was withdrawn, which was questioned because it ratified the guarantees for exauthorities to be processed under trial for liability, and it also granted special protection to elected authorities who requested it even verbally.

La unidad del pueblo será el triunfo de los humildes y los patriotas. Con nuestra Revolución Democrática y Cultural hemos refundado Bolivia, por eso es imparable.

¡Volveremos y seremos millones! pic.twitter.com/4WkIwkaccg — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 12, 2020

The unity of the people will be the triumph of the humble and the patriots. With our Democratic and Cultural Revolution, we have refounded Bolivia, that is why it is unstoppable. We will return and we will be millions!

According to Copa, the law was quickly approved , since there are still people wounded in November's events, including bullet wounds, whose treatment is not protected, and this law gives compensation to the families of the dead and covers the recovery process for the wounded.

However, given the modifications, the bill must be returned to the Chamber of Deputies for voting.

Copa also expressed that the de facto government has not complied with the agreement signed with social organizations, to pacify the country.

She added that this bill was worked on with the facilitators of the dialogue, the United Nations, European Union, and the Catholic Church.