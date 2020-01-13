Evo Morales Urges Bolivia to Restore Rule of Law

"Peace, reconciliation and unity in Bolivia will only be achieved by restoring the rule of law," Morales said.

Bolivia's democratically elected President Evo Morales, who is now an asylum seeker in Argentina after the coup d'etat against him, urged the South American nation to restore the rule of law in his country in order to achieve "peace, reconciliation and unity."

Morales tweeted on Monday that the treatment of government officials from his administration, including former Interior Minister Carlos Romero, by the de facto regime in La Paz was unacceptable.

Morales said that these groups, called "pititas" or "motoqueros", are a "de facto government paramilitary force" of the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez.

He also urged the elimination of these irregular groups and to fight "against inequality, discrimination and poverty."

"How can peace and democracy be guaranteed in a state without rights if the de facto government of Bolivia uses, by decree, FF.AA. to slaughter and persecute the defenseless people?" Morales questioned in another tweet.

Morales said that the Bolivian people are still organized in "peasant rounds, community guard and other ancestral forms for their safety."

Since the coup d'etat was carried on November 10, the de facto government, together with civilian right-wing groups, unleashed a persecution campaign against leaders of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), social leaders and those who have mobilized against the anti-democratic affront.