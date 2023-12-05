    • Live
Bolivia: Chapare Truckers End Road Blockade

    Blockade on the Santa Cruz-Chapare road, Bolivia, Dec. 4, 2023. | Photo: X/ @ahoradigital1

Published 5 December 2023 (1 hours 56 minutes ago)
On Friday, the drivers from the "Free Transport of the Tropics" initiated a road blockade in protest of what they labeled "government neglect."

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Bolivian government and the truckers from the Chapare region reached and agreement to lift the blockade on the Cochabamba-Santa Cruz road.

Ministers Edgar Montaño (Public Works) and Nestor Huanca (Economy) led a meeting with the leaders of the Chapare truckers, ultimately resolving a three-day road blockade.

"The agreements reflect the ongoing efforts we've been making. We've demonstrated that we've tendered several road projects in the region. We will intensify road maintenance," Montaño stated.

"All conflicts, doubts, or claims that may arise will be resolved through dialogue and consensus," the document signed by the parties establishes.

The most contentious issue that triggered the truckers' protest was related to the execution of roadworks and maintenance of bridge accesses.

On Friday, the drivers from the "Free Transport of the Tropics" initiated a road blockade in protest of what they labeled "government neglect."

Over the weekend, long lines of trucks formed. This congestion began to ease on Tuesday only after a 7-hour dialogue between the truckers and President Luis Arce's representatives.

In the preamble to the negotiation, Bolivian Senate President Andronico Rodriguez had advocated for the swift resolution of the Chapare blockade.

