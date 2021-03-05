Bolivia Gets Ready for Regional Elections

In January, the Supreme Electoral Court reported that 121 organizations and 11,173 candidates were registered in the elections that will appoint municipal, departmental and Indigenous peoples representatives for the next five years.

The Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) 's mission arrived in Bolivia on Friday to monitor the departmental elections next Sunday, March 7.

The Union's mission representative Pamela San Martín said that "on behalf of Uniore, 12 people from seven member countries are present and of course also the executive secretary of Uniore."

Estuvimos en #Colquiri junto a Franklin Flores el futuro gobernador de La Paz y Juan Carlos Guzmán, nuestro candidato a la Alcaldía. Agradecemos a nuestros hermanos mineros y los pobladores de este municipio, por apoyar siempre a nuestro proceso de cambio. pic.twitter.com/vNKMsEGT5V — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 3, 2021

"We were in #Colquiri together with Franklin Flores, the future governor of La Paz and Juan Carlos Guzmán, our candidate for mayor. We thank our mining brothers and the people of this municipality for always supporting our process of change."

Over seven million people of the electoral roll will choose governors and assembly members in the nine departments; the deputy governors in Santa Cruz, Tarija, Pando, and the deputy governors and chief magistrates in Beni.

In January, the Supreme Electoral Court reported that 121 organizations and 11,173 candidates were registered in the elections that will appoint municipal, departmental and Indigenous peoples representatives for the next five years. The ruling party Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) will face a fragmented opposition that battles to keep La Paz and Santa Cruz's departments, each with two million inhabitants.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal informed that political organizations and citizen groups must conclude all campaign activities during the period ahead of the regional elections to be held this Sunday March 7th. pic.twitter.com/TNpfBKxhla — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 4, 2021



