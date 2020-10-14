Bolivia's Congress Censors and Dismisses Interior Minister

In March, the Legislative branch censured another de facto minister who was related to the massacres of Senkata and Sacaba in 2019.

Bolivia's Congress censured Interior Minister Arturo Murillo after he did not attend a hearing in which he had to explain the allegedly irregular purchase of tear gas for the Police.

According to this Andean country's Constitution and laws, the censorship has immediate effect and implies the dismissal of the official of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

The case for which Murillo was dismissed is related to the acquisition of anti-riot equipment that the Interior and Defense ministries carried out during the coup d'etat against former President Evo Morales in November 2019.

According to the complaint, the U.S.-based company Bravo Tactical Solutions operated as an intermediary for the purchase of that equipment.



Unlike Murillo, Defense Minister Luis Fernando Lopez did attend the hearing to present his defense before the State Attorney General's Office.

On Wednesday, Congress requested the presence of Education Minister Victor Hugo Cardenas to explain the reasons for the closure of the school year. Health Minister Eidy Roca was also expected to attend to explain the allegedly overpriced purchase of 170 ventilators.