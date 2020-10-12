Bolivia: Leftist Parliamentary Candidate Brenda Segovia Arrested

She was arrested for allegedly inciting violence a week after a far-right group assaulted her office.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) denounced the arbitrary detention of the parliamentary candidate, Brenda Segovia, in Santa Cruz on Monday.

"We repudiate the coup-born regime's political violence. The political movement demands the immediate release of our militant," MAS presidential candidate Luis Arce tweeted.

A week ahead of Bolivia's elections, Arce also urged "an end to the far-right-wing attacks against MAS and its representatives."

Segovia was arrested for allegedly inciting violence a week after a far-right group assaulted a MAS office in the Plan 3000 neighborhood, where the candidate's campaign house is located.

MAS candidate Brenda Segovia has been arrested in Santa Cruz, following a far-right attack on a MAS office in Plan 3000. The Camacho supporters responsible have not been arrested. This is the latest case of political persecution against MAS representatives during the campaign. pic.twitter.com/kz5bfF0m99 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 12, 2020

The Socialist movement assured that those responsible for the assault, which occurred on October 6, are supporters of the former right-wing candidate for president Luis Camacho. "The real perpetrators are still in liberty," said Arce, who is the favorite to win the October 18 election, according to national polls. On October 6, an 80-person riot group destroyed and burned down Segovia's local. The attackers arrived in two pickup trucks, armed with clubs, dynamite, and rocks. The violent incident is part of almost 50 similar events carried out by the coup-born regime's supporters in several cities of the country.