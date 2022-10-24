Bolivians Workers Reject Right-Wing Stoppage in Santa Cruz

"We will carry out a national mobilization against these coup plotters because we can no longer allow one more death," the Bolivian Labor Union warned.

On Sunday, the Bolivian Labor Union (COB) and the organizations belonging to the Pact of Unity (PU) announced that they will carry out a national mobilization against the stoppage promoted by the right-wing opposition in the department of Santa Cruz.

The workers denounced the intimidation campaign against citizens that right-wing paramilitary groups are implementing to impose a strike that is "illegal and unconstitutional."

They demanded that there be no impunity in the case of Julio Taborga, a worker who opposed stoppage and was beaten to death by far-right extremists in Puerto Quijarro municipality.

"We will carry out a national mobilization against these coup plotters because we can no longer allow one more death. Our brothers from Santa Cruz are not alone," COB and PU said, asking President Luis Arce to find and punish those responsible for Taborga's death.

The tweet reads, "Bolivia. Right-wing strike in Santa Cruz: the Government warns that 180 tankers are blocked and that the heat is causing an extremely dangerous release of fuel."

The Santa Cruz department, which is an agro-exporting zone with a subtropical climate, has established itself as the main site of operation of far-right organizations.

Previously, the Arce administration decided to postpone the 2023 population census until next year due to the lack of adequate technical and logistical conditions for its implementation. The population census is an administrative tool used to distribute federal financial resources among Bolivian subnational governments.

Taking advantage of the postponement for political purposes, the Santa Cruz governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, who supported the 2019 coup, called for mobilizations against the national government.

