Bolivian Justice Authorizes Regular Prosecution of Jeanine Áñez

The initiation of criminal investigation against Jeanine Áñez for the crimes of genocide, murder and attempted murder is in relation to the Cochabamba massacre in 2019.

The Bolivian Justice authorized the prosecution without privileges of former de facto president Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020) for the deaths during her administration.

"Judge Israel Claros authorizes the initiation of a criminal investigation against former Senator Jeanine Áñez for the Huayllani Massacre, for the crimes of genocide and murder in the ordinary courts. The right to the truth is fundamental for the victims," said the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima.

Áñez will be investigated for the crimes of genocide, murder and attempted murder about the acts of violence and death registered on November 15, 2019. Police and military repression left ten dead and 36 injured who tried to reach Cochabamba in a demonstration against the de facto government.

The legal defense of the former de facto president demands that Áñez be tried by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly (ALP) considering her status as former head of state.

Memoria, Verdad y Justicia. El Juez Israel Claros autoriza el inicio de investigación penal contra ex Senadora Jeanine Añez por la Masacre de Huayllani - Sacaba por los delitos de Genocidio y Asesinato en la vía ordinaria. El derecho a la verdad es fundamental para las víctimas. pic.twitter.com/R3UslCEUvW — Ivan Lima Magne ���� (@ivanlimamagne) March 8, 2023

Memory, Truth and Justice. Judge Israel Claros authorizes the initiation of a criminal investigation against former Senator Jeanine Añez for the Huayllani-Sacaba Massacre for the crimes of Genocide and Murder in the ordinary way. The right to the truth is fundamental for the victims.

In June last year, the Bolivian justice system sentenced Áñez in the "coup d'état II" case to 10 years in prison for the crimes of breach of duties and resolutions contrary to the Constitution and the laws.

Three trials have been opened against the former de facto president, who has been held in the Miraflores women's prison in La Paz, since March 2021.