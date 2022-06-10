Bolivian Justice Sentences Jeanine Añez to 10 Years in Prison

Bolivian Justice sentenced former de facto president Jeanine Añez (2019-2020) to 10 years in prison on Friday night for her involvement in the 2019 coup case, according to the ruling of the First Sentencing Court of La Paz.

The president of the First Anticorruption Sentencing Court of La Paz, Germán Ramos, read out the sentence for crimes of breach of duties, resolutions contrary to the laws and against the Political Constitution of the State (CPE), committed in his rise to power in November 2019 following the resignation of Evo Morales, who had won a new term as head of state but was forced to resign.

After more than seven hours of deliberation, the Court also handed down a 10-year sentence for former police general Yuri Calderón and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Williams Kaliman Romero, both of whom are currently fugitives.

In November 2019, Añez temporarily assumed the Presidency of Bolivia amid a political and social crisis in which former President Evo Morales (2006-2019) was pressured to resign by civic mobilizations, police rebellion and suggestions from the Armed Forces.

The prosecution, formed by the Prosecutor's Office, the Attorney General's Office, the Ministry of Government and the Senate, requested in their final arguments 15 years in prison for Áñez and the other six defendants, who are members of the police and military high command.

Military officers Flavio Arce San Martín and Jorge Mendieta Ferrufino were also sentenced to three and two years, respectively.

Two other generals of the Armed Forces, Sergio Orellana and Jorge Fernández Torranzo, fugitives, were also sentenced to four years in prison.