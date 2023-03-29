Bolivian City In Emergency Due To Overflowing Of Acre River

Mayor of the Bolivian city of Cobija, Ana Lucia Reis, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the overflowing of the Amazonian Acre River.

Heavy rains caused the river's water level to rise to 12.90 meters, leaving 825 victims as a result of flooding, according to the mayor. On the Brazilian side, the water is at 13.60 meters.

Reis said a census will be carried out to quantify the damage. "We are going to work on a census, because once we declare a state of emergency we have to answer for every penny we are going to invest," the official said.

In this regard, the mayor said that the financial capacity of his office was already exceeded in the midst of the situation.

The declaration of emergency provides for the use of new economic resources by requesting assistance from the Bolivian government.

#BTVInforma

Atenciones médicas del Ministerio de Salud llegan hasta las comunidades lejanas que quedaron sin conexión con el municipio de #Cobija, por la crecida del río Acre.

Periodista: Mirian Mamani BTV pic.twitter.com/CTrR5PrR9N — Bolivia tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) March 29, 2023

Medical care from the Ministry of Health reaches remote communities that were left without connection with the municipality of Cobija , due to the flooding of the Acre river. Journalist: Mirian Mamani BTV

According to the president of the Municipal Council, Juan Manuel Ruiz, more than 800 people are sheltered.

Nine shelters have been set up for the victims in different places such as Coliseo La Peta, Coliseo 27 de Mayo, Coliseo Vaca Diez, Coliseo Huari, and Coliseo UAP.

The Acre River, which crosses Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil, passes through the center of Cobija city, located in the extreme north of the country, on the border with Brazil.