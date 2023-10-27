Bolivia is a Polio, Measles and Rubella Free Country

On Thursday, President Luis Arce thanked the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) for having recognized Bolivia as a polio, measles, and rubella free country.

"We appreciate PAHO/WHO's recognition of Bolivia as a Polio, Measles, and Rubella-Free Country. This achievement is the result of the effort and commitment of every subnational government and those who worked to reach this milestone," Arce said.

PAHO/WHO representative Alma Morales presented Bolivia's recognition to the South American nation's president, who pledged to maintain this path to ensure the health of children.

"This recognition from WHO/PAHO of our health policies is an acknowledgment of the collaborative efforts of all levels of government, including governors, mayors, the national government, and healthcare professionals. We will continue working to safeguard the health of the Bolivian people," Arce said.

Bolivia achieved a vaccination coverage of 99 percent for children under the age of five against Polio, Measles, and Rubella. Doctors and nurses went to remote areas, including Quechua and Guarani communities, to administer the vaccines.

Since 2016, the country has maintained its certification as Polio, Measles, and Rubella-Free, despite various challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bolivian president celebrated the recognition as a result of collaboration between the central government and regional and municipal authorities.

"Receiving recognition from WHO/PAHO for our efforts against Polio, Measles, and Rubella is not just a recognition for the national government. It is also a recognition for regional governments, the Health Ministry, and the frontline healthcare workers who conducted the vaccinations. Congratulations to everyone who played a part in this effort," Arce said.