Crimes Against Humanity Reported in Bolivia: Int'l Delegation

The Argentinian Delegation in Solidarity with Bolivia, which arrived in the country to carry out work on human rights violations, denounced Saturday the de-facto government is committing “crimes against humanity” since the Jeanine Áñez take the power.

In a press conference on Saturday, members of the delegation presented the preliminary conclusions, based on evidence and testimonies gathered that, on the human, social, political and cultural rights situation of the Bolivian people.

The delegation spoke of “systematic violations of human rights” after having corroborated crimes such as “forced disappearance of persons,” “situations of torture in public spaces,” “rapes and sexual crimes” and “the lack of due process for detainees" among other crimes that account for "the terror situation" that they encountered during their visit to the Andean country.

While the rapporteur from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Francisco Jose Eguiguren announced that it is "it is necessary to form an interdisciplinary and international group of experts to investigate the violence...because there is no guarantee for an impartial internal investigation.”

The members also said that Bolivia suffered a coup d'etat perpetrated by groups from business sectors, the police and the armed forces that consummated the resignation of Evo Morales and established a de-facto government.

This coup said the delegation also had “explicit support” from foreign countries such as the United States and deepened after the “preliminary report” of the Organization of American States led by Luis Almagro, on alleged irregularities that have not yet been presented in a final report.

“We have verified that the repressive system set up by the de facto government has caused dozens of deaths, hundreds of arbitrary detentions, thousands of wounded, innumerable cases of apprehensions, torture, rape and other crimes against the physical, psychological and sexual integrity of the victims, who are men, women, children, elderly and members of groups,” they said.

The Argentinean delegation also highlighted the “coordinated massacres against the civilian population,” referring specifically to the repressive attack in Senkata, La Paz, when the military opened fire on a fuel plant, where 10 people were killed by gunshot wounds.

Testimonies were taken from a hundred people in a safe location in the city of El Alto, private homes of other victims were visited and meetings were held in different parts of La Paz with political actors from urban, peasant and indigenous social movements.

Although the experts could not carry out all the activities programmed due to the explicit threats from the government's minister, Arturo Murillo, who threatened to monitor them closely during their stay; as well as the insecurity generated by threats and attacks by violent groups, who attacked them upon arrival in the country at the airport of Viru Viru, Santa Cruz.