Bolivia Speeds Up Its COVID-19 Vaccination Process

On Sunday, 150,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived in Bolivia from Mexico. This donation is part of an agreement with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"With the 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca that arrived today in Bolivia, we have enough vaccines to cover 100 percent of the vaccine-eligible population with at least one dose and 87.6 percent with the full schedule. It is urgent to accelerate the vaccination process," President Luis Arce tweeted.

"We highly appreciate these vaccines because they are an act of fraternal solidarity and we receive them in this way, with the commitment that you have brothers and sisters who are ready to help you with whatever you may need," said Rogelio Mayta, the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Health Minister Jeyson Auza emphasized that such donation completes the doses required to vaccinate the entire population over the age of 18.

(Hilo) Inmediatamente asumimos el Gobierno Nacional implementamos medidas de política económica y social: atendimos la pandemia Covid - 19 y restituimos el Modelo Económico Social Comunitario Productivo, y ahora vamos hacia la industrialización con sustitución de importaciones. pic.twitter.com/wchn2vz1m8 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) September 13, 2021 The tweet reads, "As soon as we assumed the National government, we implemented economic and social policy measures: we dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and restored the Social Community Productive Economic Model, and now we are moving towards industrialization with import substitution."



Russian vaccine second doses shortages had caused demands in some Bolivian regions. Nevertheless, Arce has quietened spirits, announcing the arrival of 370,000 Sputnik V vaccines on Wednesday.

“Such amount will be enough for all the people who are scheduled for their second dose until mid-October. We reiterate to the governors and municipalities our request to accelerate the vaccination process" Arce said.

So far, 2,969,114 Bolivians have completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule and 3,308,623 citizens received a first dose.