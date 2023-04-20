Venezuela And Bolivia Sign 13 Agreements On Cooperation

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, signed on Thursday 13 cooperation agreements in several sectors including oil, gas, mining, education, health, air connections, and culture.

Both presidents held a high-level meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, after which they announced the signed agreements to deepen the strategic alliance between both nations.

This occurred at the close of the III Bolivia-Venezuela Integration Commission, which met the day before at the Casa Amarilla "Antonio José de Sucre," headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The Bolivian president arrived Thursday morning at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport, in the state of La Guaira. "This strengthening and signing of agreements that have been achieved after several days of work, marks the resumption of our relations," said Arce.

Mandatario nacional @NicolasMaduro propone agregar los temas firmados a la agenda de prioridades de cada Ministerio y de cada de empresa.



"Acabamos de firmar 13 documentos de cooperación que deben ser celosamente trabajados por parte de nuestros Gobiernos", indicó pic.twitter.com/jmiewRsCSu — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 20, 2023

National President Nicolás Maduro proposes to add the signed agreements to the priority agenda of each Ministry and each company. "We have just signed 13 cooperation documents that must be carefully worked on by our governments," he said.

"We have had a lot of history, many years of foreign relations that little by little are being consolidated (...) What we want is to achieve the benefit that little by little reaches each one of the Bolivians and Venezuelans", added the Bolivian President.

The Venezuelan President for his part said that "these 13 agreements are a commitment sworn between our peoples to initiate a new stage of joint work, union, and integration between sister Bolivia and Venezuela."

On the occasion, Nicolás Maduro presented Arce with a replica of the sword of the Liberator Simón Bolívar. Diplomatic relations between both nations date back to 1883.