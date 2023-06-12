President Arce Greets Anniversary of Bolivian Mining Union

"Our mining brothers' revolutionary lucidity has always guided our steps. Thank you for training us in the union struggle," he said.

On Sunday, Bolivian President Luis Arce took part in a ceremony in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Bolivian Federation of Mine Workers Union (FSTMB).

“We celebrate the 79th anniversary of the glorious Bolivian Mining Workers Union Federation, the vanguard of the workers' struggle," he said.

"Our mining brothers' revolutionary lucidity has always guided our steps. Thank you for training us in the union struggle. Congratulations!"

Since assuming the presidency, Arce has maintained a close relationship with the miners as part of his relationship with the Bolivian Workers Union and the Unity Pact, which socially and politically supports his administration.

In this sense, in a meeting at the end of 2022, the Arce administration and the FSTMB agreed to work to strengthen the mining sector, one of the pillars of the Bolivian economy.

During the ceremony in honor of the FSTMB, Arce highlighted the importance of maintaining unity, coordination, and organization among workers in order to continue promoting growth.

Since its founding in 1944, the FSTMB has been at the forefront of the struggles of Bolivian workers. It has become a benchmark among Latin American peoples.