Bolivia: Senate Speaker Rejects Proposal to Postpone Elections

Bolivian Senate speaker Eva Copa rejected Wednesday de-facto President Jeanine Añez's request to postpone elections beyond Sept. 6 deadline.

Copa issued a letter to Añez urging her to comply with her duty to convene general elections and accused her of "violating fundamental rights" and of using the coronavirus pandemic as a scapegoat for political campaigning.

"Understandably, you and other political leaders do not want elections because you obtained office without being elected by the people, and you want to stay there without going to the polls," Copa wrote, accusing Añez of destroying the rule of law.

Respuesta a la carta enviada por la Presidenta transitoria. Reitero que mis actuaciones se centrarán siempre en el respeto a la Constitución. Primero está el pueblo boliviano, el país necesita un gobierno legítimo para enfrentar la crisis sanitaria, política, económica y social. pic.twitter.com/bJ37FKV72Y — Eva Copa (@EvaCopa_Bol) June 17, 2020

"Copa's response to the letter sent by Añez asking for the postponement of the elections."

"Today the Bolivian people are not only suffering from this health crisis, but also from hunger, which is also a pandemic. There are no answers in keeping with the different economic, social, and cultural realities of our Plurinational State," the Senate speaker from the Movement Toward Socialism added.

Copa also reminded Añez that, after the coup that put her in the presidency, she told several media outlets that it was all a transition, that her only purpose was to call elections.

After the letter was made public, people across Bolivia's regions raised their voices to demand elections, rejecting the president's intentions. They also pressed to put an end to political persecution and corruption and asked for proper handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.