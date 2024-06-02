Bodies of 120 Palestinians Found in Jabalia

On Friday, the Israeli military declared the end of its offensive in the Jabalia area after 20 days.

Gaza authorities have recovered the bodies of more than 120 Palestinians from the rubble of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after the Israeli army abandoned the town two days ago following a nearly three-week military siege.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan hospital told the press that emergency crew and civil defence teams recovered the bodies by the roadside and beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Jabalia camp, while trash and debris were still being cleared.

Israel ended its operation in Jabalia on Friday, saying it had killed “hundreds” of suspected militants. The camp was one of the first areas razed by the Israeli army at the start of the war, but in early May military sources said Hamas was regrouping and Israeli troops re-invaded the town, now in ruins.

The military operation has lasted almost three weeks and ten Israeli soldiers have died, according to a count by local media The Times of Israel.

Additionally, Israel recovered the bodies of seven hostages who remained held in the enclave despite having died during the Hamas attacks on October 7.

For his part the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that they will not accept Hamas continuing to rule Gaza at any stage of the process and that they are "evaluating" alternatives to the Islamist group.



