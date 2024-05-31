New Israeli Massacres Against Gaza Increase Death Toll

The health authorities clarified that despite the figure a large number of civilians are under the rubble, beyond the reach of rescuers due to Israeli blockades.

On Friday, at least five massacres against the Palestinian people are recorded by Zionist soldiers. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 60 people have been killed and 280 injured over the past 24 hours.

In addition to the continuous and intense aggressions, the blockade of all humanitarian aid and medical resources puts the Palestinians in constant check. The Gazan population lives in fear of famine and epidemics.

Specifically, the border crossings of Rafah and Kerem Shalom prevent the delivery of any aid to the population. There is also the refusal of NGOs and global organizations to deliver aid because of the excessive violence of the occupation forces.

On the other hand, Gazan families survive in the midst of the bombings by taking refuge in rubble-made houses and in refugee camps, which are also under attack right now.

In total, some 36,284 people have been killed since 7 October, while 82,057 others have been injured.