US Senator Graham Seeks to Ban 15-Week Abortion Nationwide

    A woman defends her right to decide. | Photo: Twitter/ @mikecoulson48

Published 14 September 2022 (7 hours 26 minutes ago)
"This bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe," White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Harsher Abortion Ban Takes Effect in Texas

"I think there should be a law at the federal level that says after 15 weeks there should be no abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother," Graham said at a news conference, who was accompanied by several activists against the right to abortion

The Republican senator also told reporters that the measure "will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations."

"Graham's most recent 20-week abortion ban proposal garnered the support of 43 Republican senators. It's not clear how many GOP lawmakers intend to back the proposed 15-week ban, which includes narrow exceptions," Common Dreams commented.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by issuing a statement that "this bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, which eliminated the constitutional protection of abortion rights for women. Without Roe v. Wade, states are able to impose their own legislation on the medical procedure.

Abortion has been one of the most divisive issues in the United States. According to a Pew Research Center survey last month, a majority of American voters said the issue of abortion would be very important in their midterm vote.

Xinhua - EFE - Common Dreams
by teleSUR/ JF
