China Highlights Striking Facts on Response To Biden's Attack

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying fired back on Friday at U.S. President Joe Biden after comments he made during his first solo press conference.

On Thursday, Biden attacked Chinese president Xi Jinping claiming that he "doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body." The remarks come after a clash last week between the U.S. and China representatives during their first high-level meeting.

However, on Friday, the Chinese official pointed out some striking facts in a strong response to Biden. "No matter how much a country boasts of its democratic values, it sat by and watched more than 500,000 people die from the epidemic without doing anything, and more than 40,000 people killed by gun violence each year without doing anything," Chunying said.

Biden's main concern is that China replaces the U.S. at the top of worldwide supremacy. "They have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That’s not going to happen on my watch," Biden said.

Nonetheless, the Chinese authorities replied that their priority is to "bring political stability, social progress, and improve people’s livelihood," as they "pursue a people-centered philosophy."