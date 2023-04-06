Idaho Outlaws Aiding Minors To Abort Without Parental Consent

Adult citizens who violate this law will serve sentences of between 2 and 5 years and may be sued by the minor’s parents or guardians.

On Wednesday, Idaho state governor Brad Little signed a bill that penalizes adults who help minors to abort without parental consent.

The law, which classifies the help to end pregnancy as a “trafficking in abortions" crime, prohibits an adult from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or "recruiting, housing or transporting a pregnant minor" without the consent of her parents or guardians.

Citizens who violate this law will face prison sentences of between 2 and 5 years and may be sued by the minor’s parents or guardians. Parents guilty of raping their daughter will not be able to file a complaint, although criminal penalties for anyone who help her to end the pregnancy will remain in force.

The Idaho law also penalizes those who travel within its borders to a clinic in another state to abort. Women’s rights activists rejected policy and promised to fight for banning it.

