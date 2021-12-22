Biden Announces More Measures To Battle Omicron in the US

Omicron accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States on Dec. 12-18, according to modeled projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new plan to increase testing, speed up vaccination, and boost the capacity of hospitals that could be strained in the coming weeks amid surging cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He said that vaccinated individuals, especially those with a booster shot, are "highly protected" against the virus, while reassuring the country can avoid lockdowns or school closure.

To that end, new federal testing sites will be set up around the country to help states that need additional testing capacity. The first will be set up in New York City this week. The Biden administration plans to purchase 500 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to distribute for free to any American who wants one.

Biden is also mobilizing 1,000 military health personnel to burdened hospitals, as well as generating resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with staffing and adding beds. However, he made it clear that the United States was in a different position than it was in March 2020, largely because of the wide availability of coronavirus vaccines.

#COVID19 #OmicronVariant - The World Health Organization has recommended canceling events over the holiday season as the number of Covid-19 omicron variant cases continues to grow worldwide. pic.twitter.com/jm7qn86p49 — Kaya 959 News (@KayaNews) December 21, 2021

The current seven-day average of daily new infections in the U.S. doubled compared to early November, rising from about 76,000 cases on Nov. 9 to over 145,000 cases on Tuesday. Hospitalizations have also increased by nearly 50 percent since early November, rising from about 47,000 on Nov. 9 to more than 69,000 now.

Biden unveiled his initial plan early this month to combat a winter surge, which included campaigns to increase vaccination and booster shots, more stringent testing for international travelers, and plans to make rapid at-home coronavirus testing free for more people.