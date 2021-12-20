Zambia Announces COVID-19 Fourth Wave

Health authorities have no immediate plans to put the country on lockdown, for only 609 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Health Minister Sylvia Masevo officially announced that Zambia has entered into the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic following a surge in a number of positive cases

The genomic sequencing from the Zambia National Public Health Institute has revealed a big rise in the number of cases, admissions and deaths, with the majority of the cases being Omicron variant.

Masevo said the country has started seeing an increase in COVID-19 related deaths, recording five deaths in the past 24 hours, two of which were children aged three and five. Zambia recorded 5,431 new cases, 158 admissions and nine deaths last week compared to the previous week when the country recorded 765 cases, 29 admissions and three deaths.

Since it is evident that there is widespread community infections going on, Health minister urged citizens to get vaccinated as vaccination remains key in averting severe cases, admissions and deaths. "This infection is spreading rapidly and a lot of people are getting infected even though with mild symptoms," Masevo said.

Data on childhood #COVID19 deaths in the #USA. Almost 800 deaths… we don’t have similar numbers from anywhere else in the world… even in #India we’ve not had these many children dying from #Covid_19. Correct me if wrong‼️https://t.co/BwXs5KYrln pic.twitter.com/GjQVVrtxCI — Dr Vikram Sakaleshpur kumar ���� (@vikkypaedia) December 20, 2021

The vaccination program launched in April this year has seen an increase in uptake following vigorous campaigns launched, with about 1.4 million people vaccinated so far. The country has targeted to vaccinate about 2 million eligible population by the end of this year.

Roma Chilengi, the Special Advisor to the President on COVID-19, said the severity of the virus has potential to wipe out the population if preventive measures such as vaccination were not undertaken. He called for intensified approach towards the fight against the pandemic following the emergence of the fourth wave to avoid measures such as lockdowns.

The government, however, has no immediate plans to put the country on lockdown. The country's cumulative cases now stand at 217,117 following 609 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The new cases were picked from 3,488 tests conducted representing a 17 percent positivity. This African nation has 6,009 active cases.