Belarus Hosts Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have started after Kiev denied at first to meet on Belarus.

The conversations between high level delegations from both countries intend to restore the order by ending the current hostilities.

The Minister of Defense, Alexey Reznikov, the head of the ruling Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and the deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Tochitskiy make up the delegation from Kiev; as disclosed by the office of the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was also revealed Kiev’s interest in armistice and a prompt removal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Russian troops are currently surrounding the capital of Kiev after a full scale military attack launched by Russia in response to the request for help from leaders of the recently recognized republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Dimitry Peskov, Kremlin Press Secretary, remarked the importance of keeping confidential discussions. He also said that it is regrettable the discussions did not start sooner, stressing that there was a chance to do so.

Kiev was not at first willing to discuss in Belarus, arguing that the territory was being used by Moscow’s armed forces to execute attacks. However, Minsk has reiterated that its troops are not assisting any military operation.

The escalation in tensions follows Russian recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Leaders of the newly recognized republics asked Russia for help in the face of Ukrainian shelling. Last week’s Russian attack against Ukraine was destined to the demilitarization and denazification of the country, according to statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian attack consisted in a series of explosions striking sites across the Eastern European nation, including military instillations and airfields. Dimitry Kuleba, Kiev’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, communicated a Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He referred to the situation as a war of aggression.