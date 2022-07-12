Beijing Condemns US Comments on Hong Kong Policy

Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, rejected any actions and activities intended to interfere in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, undermining China's national security and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, saying that they are condemned to fail.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has already made a solemn response to this," said Wang, answering a question on the so-called "farewell remarks" of Hanscom Smith, Hong Kong's U.S. Consul General. According to the Chinese spokesperson, the U.S. representative to Hong Kong made wild comments on China's Hong Kong policy and undervalued Hong Kong's political and economic situation.

The Chinese official said that the priority of China has been safeguarding Hong Kong's national security and society since the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Special Administrative Region.

"It is highly recognized by all sectors of Hong Kong's society and welcomed by the international community," he said. According to a poll, 76.2 percent of Hong Kong residents believe the freedom granted by the Basic Law has not been affected since the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR. Also, 63 percent believe the law has improved Hong Kong's business environment.

"China has always provided necessary assistance and support for foreign consular offices in Hong Kong to perform their duties per the law," told the Chinese official. He also highlighted the importance of respecting Hong Kong laws, which apply to foreign consular offices and staff.

"Any attempts aimed at meddling in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, undermining China's national security and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong are not allowed and doomed to fail," he added.