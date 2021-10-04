Barcelona Remembers Victory In Pro-Independence Referendum

Pro-independence organizations called on the Catalans to maintain a continued mobilization to achieve amnesty and the end of the Spanish police and judicial representation.

The Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and the October 3 Platform summoned thousands of people to march to demand the pro-independence referendum and the general strike held on October 1 and October 3, 2017.

The pro-independence people toured emblematic places of Barcelona with songs and banners demanding the Catalonia Region government to make effective the popular mandate of the referendum that favored independence from Spain.

"Let's regain the strength to implement the result of the referendum. On Oct. 1, we determined ourselves and we did so despite the violence that the Spanish state deployed to prevent it," the Catalan Parliament President Laura Borras said.

"We won because the forces of rupture prevailed over those of reform, which could not prevent us from voting and winning," said Elisenda Paluzie, who is the president of the pro-independence organization Catalan National Assembly (ANC).

The Catalans also held demonstrations in other cities to demand the release of ex-President Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Italy last week and whose extradition will be analyzed by a judge in Sardinia on Tuesday.

In October 2019, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced Puigdemont and nine Catalan leaders to prison terms of up to 13 years, charging them with sedition for their support of the pro-independence process.

Despite having been elected MEP, the former Catalan president has an international arrest warrant for alleged "criminal liability" in the pro-independence referendum, which Spain considers unconstitutional.

