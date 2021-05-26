Spain's Supreme Court Rejects Pardon for Catalan Leaders

President Sanchez hinted that the Executive could grant the pardon if necessary.

Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday opposed granting a pardon to nine Catalan politicians who supported the 2017 pro-independence plebiscite and were sentenced to prison for sedition, embezzlement, and disobedience.

In the Lower Chamber, however, Spain's President Pedro Sanchez expressed that the pardon is necessary to favor coexistence among the inhabitants.

Besides recalling that 120 out of 350 lawmakers belong to the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), he hinted that the Executive could grant the pardon if necessary.

"With 300 or 120 seats, we would make the same decision... in the interests of concord, coexistence and the meeting of Spaniards," Sanchez stressed.

❕ The members of @Esquerra_ERC EU & Intl. Committee wish the very best for the 132nd President of Catalonia, the Most Honourable Mr. @perearagones.



A new progressive, pro-independence government, working towards a socially just Catalan republic for all of our citizens! pic.twitter.com/HcBc69gFFU — Esquerra International (@Esquerra_INT) May 25, 2021

The Supreme Court judges consider that the principle of proportionality of sentences was not transgressed in the trials of the Catalan leaders. Nor do they consider that the pro-independence activists have shown signs of repentance.

In their report on the case, the judges also argue that the petitions for pardon are intended to break with the autonomy between the branches of the state.

The Supreme Court's report, however, is not binding on the Executive, which could resolve the pardon issue before the summer.