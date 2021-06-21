Spain Prime Minister to Pardon Catalonia Independentists

The pardons will be approved on June 22 during a cabinet meeting as up to 12 politicians could be released, some of them convicted of sedition to 13 years in prison.

Spaniard Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday he will pardon several Catalan independentists who tried to create an autonomous state in 2017 after a referendum.

L'Estat espanyol excarcerarà uns #presospolítics que no haurien d'haver passat ni un dia a la presó abans que li ordeni la justícia europea, però ho farà tres anys i mig tard. Que ningú intenti vendre que amb els indults se soluciona el problema polític �� https://t.co/AqTx3AKjbQ pic.twitter.com/oLRfRN2460 — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) June 20, 2021

"The Spanish state will release some political prisoners that they should not have spent a single day in prison before European justice ordered him, but he will do so three and a half years late."

Although Sanches has said that the decision seeks a reconciliation path, and he hopes the pardons "pave the way for this," one of the key figures of the independence movement Carles Puidgemont remarked that the political problem would not be solved with this order.

