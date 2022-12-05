Cuban President Holds High-Level Meetings in Barbados

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived on Monday in Barbados on an official visit as part of his Caribbean tour.

Díaz-Canel was received by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, with whom he met, as well as with Barbadian President Sandra Mason, according to the Cuban Presidency.

During the official talks, delegations from both sides discussed "possibilities of increasing cooperation in areas such as health, agriculture, tourism, education, culture and sports," the Cuban Presidency said on its official Twitter account.

The parties also highlighted the traditional ties of cooperation, the good state of bilateral relations and ratified the will to continue strengthening them.

According to the Cuban Presidency, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Biotechnology was signed between Exporter Barbados and Cuban state-owned biotechnology organization BioCubaFarma.

Grato encuentro sostuve con Sandra Mason, presidenta de Barbados, a quien expresé satisfacción por el buen estado de las relaciones bilaterales.



Reafirmamos la voluntad de seguir fortaleciendo el diálogo político y estrechando las relaciones de cooperación ��������. #SomosCaribe

I had a pleasant meeting with Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, to whom I expressed satisfaction for the good state of bilateral relations. We reaffirmed the will to continue strengthening political dialogue and close cooperation relations.

Díaz-Canel will attend the VIII Caricom-Cuba Summit on Tuesday, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cuba and Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cuban President's Caribbean tour began last Saturday, with his first stop being St. Vincent and the Grenadines. "We confirmed the close ties forged between our peoples and governments over the past three decades, thus consolidating a deep friendship," the President said.