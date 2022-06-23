Bangladesh Reports at Least 68 Deaths Caused by the Floods

On Thursday, Bangladesh's authorities reported that at least 68 died a cause of the floods resulting from the heavy seasonal rains.

The heavy seasonal rains in Bangladesh have resulted in floods, causing at least 68 deaths, according to the report issued Thursday by the country's Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room under the Directorate General of Health Services.

The authorities said that between the period of May 16 and June 23, most of the victims died drowned, and some others were caused by snake bites and lightning in the flood-hit areas.

Among the victims, 24 deaths were reported in the latest 24 hours by Thursday morning. So far floods have caused damage across the country to habitation, crops, roads, and highways.

According to televised reports, several areas of land are underwater in the South Asian country, mainly in the north of Mymensingh and northeastern Sylhet regions.

Enamur Rahman, Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md told that governmental and private agencies are both working together in the light of the worst floods in 122 years.