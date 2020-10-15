Five Gang Rapists Sentenced To Death in Bangladesh

The victim was kidnapped by a man who wanted to marry her. After refusing to be his wife, she was sexually assaulted.

Bangladesh's Court for the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children sentenced five men involved in the gang rape of a young woman to the death penalty.

In 2012, a man kidnapped this woman to propose to her. After she refused to become his wife, three individuals raped her and rendered her senseless. When the victim regained consciousness, she called her brother from a store and filed a complaint with the police.

This sentence occurs amidst protests against a recent case of sexual violence that led the Bangladeshi government to amend a law to include the death penalty in cases of rape, although the criminal code contemplates that punishment when the victim dies or is injured.

At the beginning of last week, citizens took to the streets after social media published a video in which a woman was raped by a group of men in the Noakhali district.

Although this criminal act happened in September, the video quickly went viral and a judge ordered it to be removed from social networks.

In the first nine months of this year, at least 975 women were raped in Bangladesh, 208 of them were gang-attacked, as reported by the human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra, which also explained that 43 women died after rape and 12 victims committed suicide.

Since 2001, in this Asian country, only 3.5 percent of rape cases have resulted in court sentences and only 0.37 percent generated a conviction for the aggressors.