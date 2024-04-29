Autobus Accident in Peru Leaves at Least 10 Pieces

The provincial prosecutor Olga Bobadilla reported that "there are 23 dead by traffic accident" and an as yet undetermined number of wounded who have been transferred to the hospital of the province of Celendín.

The provincial prosecutor Olga Bobadilla reported that "there are 23 dead by traffic accident" and an as yet undetermined number of wounded who have been transferred to the hospital of the province of Celendín and some more to the Regional Hospital of Cajamarca.

According to official authorities, the bus plunged through an abyss of 200 meters and fell into the Sendama River as it passed through the municipality of Celendín, a sector with a complex geography that makes rescue difficult, according to various local media.

#Perú Información oficial da cuenta que el accidente de carretera en la provincia de Celendín dejó como saldo 25 fallecidos. 2 de ellos murieron en el hospital de la provincia por la gravedad de sus heridas @teleSURtv @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/prStMlXd8Y — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) April 29, 2024

According to the state channel TV Peru, the accident occurred in the district of Sorochuco, in the area known as Lúcuma, a few minutes from reaching its destination and the wounded are being treated in the hospital of Celendín.

