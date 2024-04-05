Bus Accident in Paraguay Leaves 2 Dead and 16 Injured

The vehicle collided with a structure at a roundabout on the roadside. The bus route included the section from Asunción to Ciudad Mariscal, in the department of Boquerón.

In the early hours of Friday, a bus suffered a car accident in the town of Monte Lindo, Paraguay.

The vehicle collided with a structure at a roundabout on the roadside. The bus route included the section from Asunción to Ciudad Mariscal, in the department of Boquerón.

The collision left 2 people dead and 16 injured, 7 of them present a serious life-threatening picture. Both fatalities were adult men aged 28 and 58.

According to Enrique Diaz, Paraguayan prosecutor, the probable cause of the accident may have been the poor condition of the road, although it can also be attributed to an indiscipline of the driver by not respecting signs of slowing down.

Another factor that can be attributed to the accident could be the poor signaling of the roundabout, which caused the driver to be caught by surprise when sighting the roundabout, against which the bus collided.

For its part, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and clarified the existence of signs that warned of the existence of the roundabout and demanded a reduction in the speed of the drivers.