The Austrian government reported that it would re-fund the UN (UNRWA) agency for Palestinian refugees after suspending it for alleged involvement of the Palestinian armed resistance Hamas, something that was never realized.

"We have, of course, continued and even substantially increased support for the suffering Palestinian population in Gaza and the region: since 7 October, we have had 32 million Euros to other international aid organisations which provided in humanitarian aid," said a statement of the Foreign Minister released today.

Also, the Austrian government announced that there is a plan to provide concrete measures to improve the functioning of the organisation, in particular to ensure the impartiality of UNRWA’s work,to strengthen internal review mechanisms and more detailed review of the organisation staff.

The Alpine country said that after the depth analysis of the action plan is when they will resume the funds to UNRWA, it is expected that the first payment to be done in this year's summer. "In future, part of the Austrian funds will be used for the improved internal control mechanisms at UNRWA," they said.

On the other hand, UN experts criticized the governments that have not yet resumed their aid to UNRWA after Israel’s allegations about an alleged link between its staff and Hamas were refuted. US, the UK, Romania and Austria have so far blocked funding for the organisation, while negotiations are under way with Italy for a partial resumption of funding.

Many countries like Germany, Sweden, Canada and Japan, had since resumed its funding to the agency, while others have continued to hold out in a moment when the killed by the Israeli attacks in the strip and the occupied Palestine overpasses the 35.300, mostly children and women.