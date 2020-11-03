Austria: Authorities Link Vienna Shooting To the Islamic State

On Tuesday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack by saying that "a soldier of the caliphate" launched himself at "some groups."

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Tuesday noted that one of the responsible for the Vienna shooting terrorist was a person who felt particularly attached to the Islamic State.

Authorities have pointed out that numerous house searches and several arrests have been conducted, while also revealing that the attacker was very well prepared.

This was evidenced by the semi-automatic assault rifle, the pistol, and the machete he was carrying when he was neutralized.

Meanwhile, the center of Vienna has been declared a red zone and students are exempt from attending schools and educational centers in the capital.

We are all united in the fight against terrorism. Thank you for your solidarity! https://t.co/ODtSIMe3oC — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 3, 2020

On Monday night, a terrorist attack took place in up to six points in Vienna, which has resulted so far in 3 dead and 17 injured, 6 of them in serious condition.

The attacker was a 20-year-old young man with dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship. In April 2019, he had been sentenced to 22 months in prison for attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State but was no longer in prison due to an Austrian law which reduces sentences for those between 18 and 20 years of age.

