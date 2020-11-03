Austria: Investigation Continues Into the Terrorist Attack

The population of Vienna will remain in their homes while the situation generated by the terrorist attack is fully controlled.

Austrian authorities have deployed large police forces units and the military on the street of Vienna in order to reinforce the security and to continue the investigations into the incident.

The government has noted that the situation in Vienna continues to be extremely difficult, asking citizens to remain in their homes. Meanwhile, schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The attack, which saw several armed men opened fire in 6 locations in the city center, has been described as a terrorist act that is still in progress.

It has been reported that 4 people died in the attack, while 17 others were injured, at least 6 of whom are in serious condition.

Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.



My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.



We stand with Austria @sebastiankurz — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 2, 2020

Reports pointed out that the perpetrators opened fire in Seitenstettengasse, where the city's main synagogue is located, and they began to move towards the center, while shooting passers-by and customers of bars and restaurants on their way.

The attack occurred on the eve of the re-imposition of a lockdown and a curfew nationwide due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the shooting, nor are the motives known.