Shots Fired in Vienna, Likely Terrorism: Austrian Government

Several shots were fired Monday night in the center of Vienna, the police reported, referring to "wounded", and local media indicated that what happened was near a major synagogue.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that several people carrying long weapons were involved in the attacks and confirmed that there are injuries and that there may also be deaths.
According to the same source, a policeman was seriously injured.
A witness, questioned by a television station, said that he saw "a person running with an automatic weapon, firing" intensely.
Police arrived at the scene and responded. Another witness speaks of "at least 50 shots."
"At this point it is not possible to say whether the synagogue was the target," Oskar Deutsch, president of the Israeli Community of Vienna (IKG), said on Twitter.