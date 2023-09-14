Australian MPs Sign Letter of Support for Julian Assange

The signatories denounced that his case has dragged on for more than a decade, which shows systematic political persecution against the Australian journalist.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Australian lawmakers announced that they will go to Washington next week to advocate against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

A group of 63 members of Australia's House of Representatives and Senate signed a letter to support Assange, stressing that the United States must end the process of prosecuting and imprisoning Australian citizens.

The signatories denounced that Assange's case has dragged on for more than a decade, which shows systematic political persecution against the Australian journalist, who has suffered very harsh detention conditions.

“It serves no purpose, it is unjust, and we say clearly – as friends should always be honest with friends – that the prolonged pursuit of Mr Assange wears away at the substantial foundation of regard and respect that Australians have for the justice system of the United States of America,” the letter said.

“Let there be no doubt that if Julian Assange is removed from the United Kingdom to the United States there will be a sharp and sustained outcry in Australia,” it added.

The next trip of Australian politicians to Washington aims to seek an end to the judicial persecution against Assange. Australian lawmakers will advocate against the journalist's extradition through meetings with members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, the State Department, and the Department of Justice.

In June 2022, the U.K approved Assange's extradition to the United States, where he is accused of publishing hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and confidential diplomatic cables. Using the Espionage Act, the US Justice Department presented a total of 18 charges against Assange and requested 175 years in prison for him.

