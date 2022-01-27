Aukus Aims at Global Military Expansion: British Journalist

U.S. military bases in Australia enable the Americans to "reach across the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean and beyond," he wrote.

The focus of Australia's reinvigorated friendship with Britain and the United States exposes the true purpose of their AUKUS partnership: "global military expansion and buy-in on Cold War 2.0," British journalist Damian Wilson has said.

"It's nothing to do with making the world a better place," said Wilson in an article, titled "Australia's hefty price for AUKUS," published recently by the Russian broadcaster RT.

Wilson believes that the United States views the island continent as "something of an annexe to its own domain, albeit populated by people who talk with a different accent."

Commenting on Australian plans to buy expansive U.S. weapons under the AUKUS partnership, Wilson asked "apart from shiny new killing machines, how does the Australian taxpayer benefit from this profligacy?"