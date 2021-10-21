    • Live
News > China

China Warns Pacific Region of Danger From AUKUS Alliance

  • Speaking at the 1st China-Pacific Island Countries FMs' Meeting, Chinese FM Wang Yi said AUKUS will jeopardize the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, introduce an arms race and damage regional peace and stability.

Published 21 October 2021 (4 hours 48 minutes ago)
Opinion

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned his counterparts in the Pacific islands that this agreement will unleash an arms race and the stability of the area will be at risk.

China on Thursday warned that the AUKUS military alliance, made up of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, will undermine regional peace and especially the nuclear-weapon-free zone pact in force in the South Pacific.

RELATED:

AUKUS Harms Regional Stability, Russia Warns

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned his counterparts in the Pacific islands that this agreement would unleash an arms race and the area's stability would be at risk.

Wang called on such nations to join forces to counteract those attempts and defend the permanence of the global nuclear non-proliferation system.

The AUKUS alliance includes Australia in the group of countries with nuclear-powered submarines, which can travel much further without the need to surface.

So far, only six other nations globally, the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, India and France, operate such submarines.

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
