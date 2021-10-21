China Warns Pacific Region of Danger From AUKUS Alliance

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned his counterparts in the Pacific islands that this agreement will unleash an arms race and the stability of the area will be at risk.

China on Thursday warned that the AUKUS military alliance, made up of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, will undermine regional peace and especially the nuclear-weapon-free zone pact in force in the South Pacific.

Wang called on such nations to join forces to counteract those attempts and defend the permanence of the global nuclear non-proliferation system.

Moscow has joined Beijing in hitting out at a new military pact (AUKUS) between the US, UK and Australia, saying that the move puts the West on a collision course with China and could lead to a sharp escalation in international tensions.https://t.co/DNxm13DBHM — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) October 15, 2021

The AUKUS alliance includes Australia in the group of countries with nuclear-powered submarines, which can travel much further without the need to surface.

So far, only six other nations globally, the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, India and France, operate such submarines.