US Announces Climate Leadership and AUKUS as 2021 Achievements

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Thursday that the development of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership, reclaiming leadership in global issues and climate leadership are listed in the rank of 2021 achievements.

The Biden administration listed on its rank of foreign policy achievements in 2021, the development of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership, reclaiming global issues and climate leadership.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to Twitter to list as many as three of the accomplishments the White House is "proud of" this year, as a response to a journalist's question, referring to the single biggest foreign policy success of 2021.

"Reclaiming our leadership role in international institutions and convening world leaders to make real progress on the biggest challenges of our time – serving as the world's vaccine arsenal, driving the global economic recovery, and restoring U.S. leadership on climate," Psaki declared as the first accomplishment.

In second place, she spoke of the restoration of the alliances with Europe to resolve trade disputes, and the development of a new platform in the Indo-Pacific such as AUKUS and the elevation of the Quad.

#Australia is more exposed to a major #cyberattack after joining #AUKUS Minister @karenandrewsmp has warned, amid growing concern about hostile cyber attacks from China and Russia on critical infrastructure

https://t.co/9cn2mr7BPT — Anne Scully (@annescully) December 16, 2021

"We are working more closely with our allies and partners in the region on defense, security, and economic interests, while deepening connections between our European and Indo-Pacific allies," Psaki said.

Tensions were induced between France and the AUKUS group, which announced its formation in September due to a related nuclear submarine development deal, and the cancelation of the preexisting submarine agreement between Paris and Canberra.