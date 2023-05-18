At Least 18 Killed in Bandit Attack in Chad

"These provisional figures could change quickly. Some sources even mention 28 deaths," outlet Tchadinfos reported.

At least 12 villagers and six bandits were killed when armed bandits attacked a village in Logone Oriental Region in southwestern Chad.

The attack took place early Wednesday in Makate village located in Laramanaye, a sub-prefecture of the region, said Djimet Blama Souck, sub-prefect of Laramanaye.

"Nine dead were identified immediately, while three others, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries. Security forces managed to capture eight attackers, while six bandits were killed in the clash," Souck said, addding that this "despicable" crime may have been committed by armed road robbers.

"These provisional figures could change quickly. Some sources even mention 28 deaths," local outlet Tchadinfos reported, adding that "the stolen oxen were recovered and returned to the farmers."

According to local journalists, the attackers do not appear to be Chadian. Logone Oriental Region borders Cameroon and the Central African Republic

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Chadian transitional president, who is on a nationwide tour of the country, said he was saddened by the news.

"I want to sincerely extend my condolence to families of victims and also congratulate security forces who succeeded to neutralize and arrest these bandits before they crossed the border," Itno said while addressing a crowd during a rally in the Massenya locality of the country.