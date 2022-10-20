Chad: Security Forces Leave 7 Dead and 58 Injured in Protests

This country has been ruled by a Transitional Military Council since the death of President Idriss Deby, who was killed in a fight against rebel groups in April 2021.

On Thursday, at least seven people were killed, 58 citizens were injured, and 112 people were detained by police during protests against the transitional government in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

"Among the dead is a journalist from CEFOD radio," said Enock Nodjiadoum, an opposition activist. Yesterday, social, political and religious leaders called on the population to express their discontent in a peaceful manner. The Army and the Police, however, responded with live ammunition and tear gas.

In the General Hospital of National Reference, four people died as a result of gunshots, local outlet Alwihda Info said, adding that the hospital received at least 30 affected by tear gas inhalation or injured by live ammunition.

"The number is increasing, there is no more space. The situation is chaotic in the emergency room," a doctor said, as reported by EFE, adding that the headquarters of the National Union for Development and Renewal (UNDR) party, of which Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo is a member, was attacked by protesters.

"The military promised to return power to civilians in 18 months. October 20 was the deadline for the transition and that is why we are on the streets to demand the departure of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno," said Eloge Mianbe, a young protester. For its part, the Chadian government has not ruled on citizen demands but did denounce an attempted insurrection.

"These people want to create an insurrection. Some 1,500 youths were trained to create chaos... Organizers of this demonstration will be held accountable," Communication Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said.

Chad is bleeding under a dictatorship imposed by france. Today, peaceful manifestation repressed by real bullets. Per Paris, Africans dying is worth as protecting french symbols and interest. france is evil and must go out of Africa. We say #NoMore to france impose dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/MZeE3tpxGt — otito atansi (@atansi) October 20, 2022

During his inauguration as transitional president on Oct. 10, Deby Itno announced the formation of a "National Unity Government" and promised a constitutional referendum and elections at the end of the transition period.

Chad has been governed by a Transitional Military Council since the death of President Idriss Deby, who was killed in a fight between rebel groups and the Army in April 2021. After taking power, the Military Council led by Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who is the son of the late president, annulled the Constitution and dissolved Parliament.

During the dialogue held in August, Chadian political forces agreed to dissolve the CMT as well as extend the transition for two more years. This dialogue, however, was highly criticized and boycotted by opposition parties and rebel movements for not considering it inclusive.

From the beginning of his regime, Deby Itno has had the support of France, the European Union and the African Union, since the Chadian Army and the French troops of the Barkhane mission are fighting jihadist groups in the Sahel region.