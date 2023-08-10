    • Live
At Least 11 People Killed by Fire in France

    French disability home on fire. Aug. 10, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@Rahul158647

Published 10 August 2023 (18 hours 37 minutes ago)
"...only the people sleeping on the first floor of the two-story building managed to escape..."

Authorities in Wintzenheim, in northeastern France, confirmed the death of at least 11 people on Wednesday in a fire that broke out in a holiday home for disabled people.

According to Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor of the city of Colmar, only the people sleeping on the first floor of the two-story building managed to escape, and five of those living on the second floor also managed to get out. In total, 17 people were evacuated.

The official stated that the fire was "probably" caused by a slow-burning flame and that several hours had to elapse before the wooden structure was engulfed by flames.

The fire occurred at around 6:30 a.m. local time and was quickly brought under control by emergency and fire protection forces who rushed to the scene.

It was also reported that the damaged building was housing a group of disabled vacationers from the French city of Nancy.

by teleSUR/ YBC
