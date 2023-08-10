At Least 11 People Killed by Fire in France

According to Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor of the city of Colmar, only the people sleeping on the first floor of the two-story building managed to escape, and five of those living on the second floor also managed to get out. In total, 17 people were evacuated.
The official stated that the fire was "probably" caused by a slow-burning flame and that several hours had to elapse before the wooden structure was engulfed by flames.
��NOTICIAS DEL MUNDO ����FRANCIA | Incendio en un hotel vacacional para personas con discapacidad
Al menos, nueve personas fallecieron y dos están desaparecidas tras un incendio en un hotel de vacaciones en en Wintzenheim, al noreste de Francia. pic.twitter.com/LM3BMhITSw