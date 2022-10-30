At Least 100 Killed and 300 Wounded in Twin Blasts in Somalia

The blasts came as the Somali president and security officials were meeting to discuss ongoing offensive operations against al-Shabab.

On Saturday, twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's Education Ministry building killed at least 100 people and injured over 300 citizens, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

A vehicle packed with explosives rammed into the education ministry building located at a busy junction, followed by gunfire. Another blast later occurred in the same area. Several government offices, hotels and restaurants are situated near the bombing site.

An unspecified number of people, including journalists and police officers, were among the casualties, Police Force spokesperson Sadiq Dudishe said. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group, which controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility.

President Mohamud vowed to step up the onslaught against the terrorists behind a series of attacks. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said such action by al-Shabab won't stop the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism.

WATCH: #BNNSomalia Reports.



On Saturday, two car bomb explosions targeting the education ministry of Somalia shook the city of Mogadishu and shattered windows of neighboring structures, according to witnesses. #Somalia #Crime pic.twitter.com/T0xzG65CcX — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 29, 2022

The blasts came as the Somali president and leaders of the federal member states, including security officials, were meeting to discuss ongoing offensive operations against al-Shabab.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia in a statement called for sustained military operations against the insurgents to suppress surging terror attacks in the country.

Extending its condolences to the victims' families, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia tweeted it "wishes a speedy recovery for those injured, and stands resolutely with all Somalis against terrorism."

The attack occurred at the same location where a truck packed with explosives blew up in October 2017, killing 587 people, in the country's deadliest attack.